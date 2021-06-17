Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,713 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $30,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

