Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $43,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

