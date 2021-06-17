Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Raised to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.50. Capital One Financial‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,651. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

