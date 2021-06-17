Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hostess Brands worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,290,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,864,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.