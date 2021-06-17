HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.95

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.95 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 20.70 ($0.27). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 237,271 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.95.

In other news, insider Paul Quested bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

