HTMLCOIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,670.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $8,670.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 88.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000209 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

