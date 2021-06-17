Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Huazhu Group worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,576,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,214,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

HTHT opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.51 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.