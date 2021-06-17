Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3,676.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,144 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -727.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

