Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.17), with a volume of 71,748 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hunting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of £399.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.72.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

