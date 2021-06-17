Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,102 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

