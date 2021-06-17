Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.43 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $15.46 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $37,752.29 or 0.99750609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00140359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00179817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00885657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.93 or 1.00024449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

