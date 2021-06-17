HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 418.50 ($5.47). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.38), with a volume of 11,493 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 404.76.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

