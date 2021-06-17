HYCON (HYC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $261,254.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $261,254.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00070290 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,022,562 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,022,561 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

