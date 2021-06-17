Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -380.13.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

