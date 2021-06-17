Hyper Finance Trading 130.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 130.2% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $1.56 million and $2,278.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00913640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.18 or 0.99706056 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.