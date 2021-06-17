HyperCash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.20 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002276 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $38.83 million and $4.20 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,812.09 or 0.99908624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034988 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00338180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00430907 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.29 or 0.00798713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00076914 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003361 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.