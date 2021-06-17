iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$68.80. iA Financial shares last traded at C$68.21, with a volume of 140,657 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.64. The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.4019633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

