IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of IAA worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSE IAA opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

