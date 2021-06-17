IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.
Several research firms have commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $340.18 million and a P/E ratio of -48.68. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IBEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
