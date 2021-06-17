IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several research firms have commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get IBEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $340.18 million and a P/E ratio of -48.68. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IBEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.