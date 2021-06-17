Ideaology (IDEA) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $542,203.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00061439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00770011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,852,983 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

