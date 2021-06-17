Idena Price Reaches $0.11 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $4,211.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 70,318,014 coins and its circulating supply is 44,649,527 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

