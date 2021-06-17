Idle Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.46 or 0.00014421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $38,988.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00141163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00179902 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.64 or 0.00891857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.04 or 0.99968454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,922,306 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

