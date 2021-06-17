IG Gold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,963.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $17,963.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00059850 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024009 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

