IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Capitalization Tops $848,966.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $848,966.00 and approximately $26,747.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00762757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00083337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042193 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

