Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.06 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Illumina reported sales of $633.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $445.41 on Thursday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.