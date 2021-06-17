ImageCash (IMGC) Reaches Market Cap of $76,587.53

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $76,587.53 and $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00058987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00180507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00905334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,013.20 or 0.99964010 BTC.

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,419,096 coins and its circulating supply is 5,300,096 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

