Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.03. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 107,470 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

