Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in May

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

IMBBY stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

