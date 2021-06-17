Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.98.

TSE:IMO traded down C$2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,755. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.9380773 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

