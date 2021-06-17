Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.98.
TSE:IMO traded down C$2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,755. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.50.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.