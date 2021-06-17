Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $148.88

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.88 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 158.50 ($2.07). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 154.40 ($2.02), with a volume of 1,231,558 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

