Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 8,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 71,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Indonesia Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Indonesia Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

