Indorse Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $393.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Indorse Token has a market cap of $470,744.70 and $393.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Indorse Token

IND is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

