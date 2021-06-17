Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Ingles Markets worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.50. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

