INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 961,600 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 95,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,643. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.71.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in INmune Bio by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.