Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.23. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

