Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Up 8.3%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.89. 42,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,205,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

