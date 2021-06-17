Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Sells 3,847 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $25,500.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,222.40.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00.

Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 162,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.46. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215,166 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACET. BTIG Research began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

