Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 1,284,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.57. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 98,451 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,879,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,839,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

