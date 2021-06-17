Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells 660 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

