Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells 11,397 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,058 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $21,318.70.

On Monday, May 3rd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,849. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 145,825 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 107,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.