Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells 11,397 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,058 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $21,318.70.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00.
Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,849. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 145,825 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 107,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.