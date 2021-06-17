Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells 14,323 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 6,777,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after buying an additional 970,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after buying an additional 603,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after buying an additional 246,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

