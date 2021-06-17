Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 720 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. 1,721,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

