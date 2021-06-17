Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Sells 1,858 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.13. The stock had a trading volume of 794,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,224. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Logitech International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

