Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,216.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

