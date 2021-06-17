Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 1,345 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15.

On Thursday, April 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20.

WDAY stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.04. 1,515,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

