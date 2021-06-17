Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $279.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.98. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,149.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.