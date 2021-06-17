InsurAce Reaches Market Cap of $20.60 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $20.60 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00141163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00179902 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.64 or 0.00891857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.04 or 0.99968454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,751,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

