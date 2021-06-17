Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Inter Parfums worth $28,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.46. 615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,092. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.