Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

IPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TSE:IPL opened at C$20.56 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$11.23 and a one year high of C$20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.40.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

