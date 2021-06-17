Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,247,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,884,658.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,390,400.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,443. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.56.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

